Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

America's Party on Fremont Street

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
America's Party on Fremont Street

America's Party on Fremont Street

The Fremont Street Experience is expecting thousands of people at it's New Year's Eve party.

There will be bands on 4 stages and there will be big purotechnics display on the recently updated canopy.

Sean DeLancey reporting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

real1039lv

REAL 103.9 Join Us for America’s Party Downtown New Year’s Eve In Downtown Vegas. Featuring live entertainment on four stages,… https://t.co/o7ettJs7Ab 1 week ago

sunny1065lv

Sunny 106.5 KSNE-FM Join Us for America’s Party Downtown New Year’s Eve In Downtown Vegas. Featuring live entertainment on four stages,… https://t.co/2yNJg2jNX5 1 week ago

955thebull

95.5 The Bull Join Us for America’s Party Downtown New Year’s Eve In Downtown Vegas. Featuring live entertainment on four stages,… https://t.co/SxIdZUFkQP 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

World Cup Kits Ranked: What Is The Best Kit at World Cup 2018? | Part 3 [Video]World Cup Kits Ranked: What Is The Best Kit at World Cup 2018? | Part 3

In the thrilling conclusion of our World Cup of Kits, Heath & Aaron take to the NYC streets to see what the people on the street think of the final 4 kits. In the final, the guys party in the last..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 05:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.