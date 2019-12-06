Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia Gov. Approves Firing All Cadets In Nazi Salute Photo

West Virginia correctional cadets appear to be giving a Nazi salute in their class photograph.

The photo was publicly released in early December.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

West Virginia correctional cadets fired for Nazi salute photo

West Virginia correctional cadets fired for Nazi salute photoJustice released a statement Monday, calling the incident "completely unacceptable." A summary of the...
Jerusalem Post - Published

West Virginia Governor Approves Firing All Cadets Who Posed In Nazi-Like Salute Photo

"As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo of Basic Training Class 18 in the strongest...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaimeRippey

Jaime Steer Rippey RT @NPR: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved firing all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi sal… 18 seconds ago

Minervasbard

Gabrielle- H◾️gh ◾️◾️i◾️st◾️◾️◾️ of Redaction RT @copcrisis: The Governor of West Virginia has made a bold move to remove Nazi Police Cadets. Bootlickers everywhere upset these fine, up… 43 seconds ago

janet_schloss

Janet Schloss RT @NPR: Gov. Jim Justice approved firing all the correctional cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi salute during a class photo. The… 2 minutes ago

_n14hh

Niah 😊 RT @FOX10Phoenix: The governor of West Virginia has approved the recommended terminations of over a dozen Corrections Academy trainees who… 3 minutes ago

Jrlvr88

🇺🇸☇B. B.🍺 🐾🌊 RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved firing all of the correctional officer cadets who participated… 5 minutes ago

skaik_van

Arnold's heart! Good night, and good luck West Virginia Governor Approves Firing All Cadets Who Posed In Nazi-Like Salute Photo https://t.co/CMBQKQrEvK 5 minutes ago

CitizensIntel

Ci West Virginia Governor Approves Firing All Cadets Who Posed In Nazi-Like Salute Photo https://t.co/cdoqgb1xuk 6 minutes ago

Tai88177956

Tai Poor choices have consequences West Virginia governor approves firing of all employees involved in apparent Nazi… https://t.co/ahZwG5HOih 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo [Video]West Virginia Correctional Cadets Fired Over Nazi Salute Photo

A West Virginia corrections staff member, instructors, and an entire class of corrections cadets were fired over a photo that shows them giving the Nazi salute.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo [Video]3 Fired From West Virginia Agency After Apparent Nazi Salute Photo

Three people have been fired after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.