Year in Review: November and December

November began with over a dozen firefighters battling a salvage yard blaze just north of clear lake.

It was the second major fire in three years at bá20 auto salvage company and this time about $100,000 in damage was done when a gasoline tank was drilled through, igniting the leftover fuel inside.

Clear lake fire chief doug meyers says the lack of fire hydrants in the rural area made their jobs tougher.

"all the water had to be shuttled in.

From a standpoint of working in this environment, yeah, it's a little more tricky but that's why we called in additional help."

:36 no person was injured but a pet bird died in the flames.

Tragedy struck in dodge county on november 20 as two people were killed in a car/semi collision.

Jay and elizabeth logan of new richland died when they crashed with a semi hauling fertilizer product on highway 14.

That happened near where another fatal collision occurred in 2018, killing a mother and her 8áyearáold daughter.

A multiámillion dollar upgrade covering this stretch of highway 14 between owatonna and dodge center began in october.

Another multiple vehicle accident on november 23 claimed the like of 16áyeará old kolton young.

The crash north of mason city also injured four others.

Kolton's mother, rachel, spoke at a vigil in his honor just a couple of days after his death.

"kolton was pure joy.

He was a delight to be around.

He was so kind and so willing and helpful and sweet.

He was funny.

He had a witty sense of humor and he just loved immensely.

He was loved.

He just loved people.

He loved being alive.

He just loved."

1:32 after a lot of planning, work, and renovation, the chateau theatre reopened in downtown rochester on november 26.

Alex leehan said it was nice to see the city's past being brought back to life.

"it was definitely kind of a downer walking by it and seeing a grand old building no longer having a purpose and having a shell of itself.

It's really nice to see it have some life back to downtown."

2:01 a u.s. air force reserves flight nurse returning from five months tending to wounded warriors overseas presented an american flag to winona state universityá rochester on december 2.

Major mackenzie johnson flew the flag during her deployment in honor of the people who supported her.

"it's nice to turn the corner and say thank you back to the community& we're able to go over there and support the country overseas because we have great support back here at home."

2:32 the flag is on display at wsuá rochester.

A charles city teen had to be rescued on december 10 after his vehicle plunged into the freezing waters of the winnebago river.

Gael salcedo said he was on his way to classes at niacc when a patch of ice sent him into the water.

"i turned to the right and from there, everything just went blurry.

I didn't know where i was going and then i didn't know what to do.

I was just thinking in my head 'i think i'm going to die.'" 2:57 firefighters had to get into the water with the current pinning salcedo's driver's side door closed.

They were able to help him out of the vehicle, and the walked him back to dry land.

Years of effort finally paid off on december 14 as the cornerstone of mason city's riverfront renaissance project officially opened to the public.

The multipurpose arena in southbridge mall started out hosting hockey games but plans for more events are in the works.

"i will say there is a strong possibility we will hold our first music venue in early april."

3:35 á mason city parks and recreation superintenden t brian pauly.

Mohawk hockey player jacob barr said he's been waiting for the new arena to open.

"i've always been excited because every time i drive by, it's always something new."

3:45 and a controversial proposal to put elton hills drive on a "diet" died during a december 16 study session of the rochester city council.

The idea had been to reduce the roadway from four lanes to three but neighbors quickly came out against it, organizing a group called "take back our streets rochester."

The majority of the council agreed that issues of pedestrian and bicycle safety could be addressed without cutting elton hills drive down to three lanes.

And that's our look back at 2019.

