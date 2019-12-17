Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Car spins out of control on an icy road in Boston

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Car spins out of control on an icy road in Boston

Car spins out of control on an icy road in Boston

A white BMW spun out of control while driving on a Boston highway in icy conditions.

The clip was filmed on December 30.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Car spins out of control on an icy road in Boston

A white BMW spun out of control while driving on a Boston highway in icy conditions.

The clip was filmed on December 30.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch As An Out Of Control Vehicle On An Icy Road Nearly Hits A Man In Alaska! [Video]Watch As An Out Of Control Vehicle On An Icy Road Nearly Hits A Man In Alaska!

Buzz60's Lenneia Batiste has more the video footage that capture a vehicle nearly hitting a man.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:31Published

2 Teenagers Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries After Car Slides Off Road In Bourne [Video]2 Teenagers Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries After Car Slides Off Road In Bourne

Two brothers slid off an icy Bourne road on their way to school.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.