Laws going into effect in the new year COULD IMPACT YOU.VERONICA?NEW YEAR -- NEW LAWS AND SOME OFTHESE COULD IMPACT YOUR DAYTO DAY.THE FIRST -- HOW YOU GET YOURPAPERWORK FROM THE M-V-D.STARTING JANUARY FIRST OF 20-20-- THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION SAYS DOCUMENTSLIKE VEHICLE REGISTRATION ANDLICENSE PLATE WILL NO LONGER BEGIVEN TO YOU IN PERSON AT THEIROFFICES.INSTEAD YOU'LL BE GETTING THOSEIN THE MAIL AFTER COMPLETING ALLNECESSARY PAPERWORK AND PAYINGREQUIRED FEES.THE GOOD NEWS -- TEMPORARYPAPERWORK WILL STILL BE GIVEN ATTHE M-V-D OFFICES SO YOU DON'THAVE TO WORRY ABOUT NOT BEINGABLE TODRIVE YOUR VEHICLE.ANOTHER TOPIC BEING TACKLED ANDLOOKED AT CLOSELY IN THE NEWYEAR -- MEDICINAL MARIJUANA INARIZONA.IN THE NEW YEAR DISPENSARIESWILL HAVE TO START TESTING THEIRPRODUCT FOR CONTAMINANTS LIKEPESTICIDES OR HEAVY METALS.THAT TESTING WILL BE DONE BY ALAB WITH RULES FROM THE ARIZONADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES.IN THE NEWSROOM, VERONICAACOSTA, KGUN NINE ON YOUR SIDE.





