Top health and fitness trends for 2020

AFTER ALL THE HOLIDAY CAKES,COOKIES AND PIES...MANY OF USWILL RE-SET IN THE YEAR WITHNEW HEALTH GOALS CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR KRISTIN BYRNEHIGHLIGHTS THE TOP HEALTH ANDFITNESS TRENDS FOR 2020.IF YOU'RE CURIOUS WHAT BEINGHEALTHY LOOKS LIKE IN 2020...IT'S DEFINATELY A LOT MORETHAN JUST A GYM MEMBERSHIP ANDA NEW DIET.EXPERTS SAYON-DEMAND AND STREAMINGWORKOUTS WILL REACH NEWHEIGHTS IN THE NEW YEAR...INFACT, THE GLOBAL DIGITALFITNESS MARKET IS PREDICTED TOCLIMB TO 27-POINT-FOUR BILLIONDOLLARS BY 2022.

ARTIFICIALINTELLIGENCE "PERSONALTRAINER" EQUIPMENT LIKE THEPELOTON BIKE WILL LIKELYBECOME HOT ITEMS. ANOTHERFITNESS CRAZE THAT'S PREDICTEDTO TREND BOUTIQUE STUDIOS.THEY OFFER UNIQUE, CLASS-BASEDWORKOUTS FROM CYCLING TOBOXING TO ROWING.

"So it'sgoing to be a lot morespecific to what you'reactually looking for and justwhat the product is.

It'sgoing to be very honed in."THE PLANT-BASED MEATALTERNATIVE MARKET IS A FOODMOVEMENT THAT'S EXPECTED TOREACH SEVEN-POINT-FIVE BILLIONDOLLARS BY 2025.

THAT MEANSYOU'LL PROBABLY HEAR MOREABOUT LAB-GROWN MEAT AND DAIRYSUBSTITUTES.

AND PRODUCTS WITHC-B-D OIL SHOULD TREND IN THECOMING YEAR.

ACCORDING TOFORBES, THE C-B-D MARKET ISPROJECTED TO UNDERGO A 700PERCENT SPIKE IN SALES BY2020.

OUR LAST EXPECTED TREND:FUNCTIONAL DRINKS.

YOU'LLPROBABLY SEE MORE BEVERAGESWITH CLAIMS TO BOOST ENERGYAND RELIEVE STRESS.

WELLNESSRETREATS ARE ALSO THOUGHT TOBECOME HOT ATTRACTIONS IN 2020.HARPERS BAZAAR REPORTEDTHERE'S BEEN A 182 PERCENTINCREASE IN GOOGLE SEARCHESFOR THESE TYPES OF RETREATS,WHICH OFFER EVERYTHING FROMMEDITATION TO YOGA CLASSES.

IMCONSUMER INVESTIGATOR KRISTINBYRNE