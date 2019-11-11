Global  

Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Judge Tosses Lawsuit From Ex-Deputy National Security Adviser

Charles Kupperman wanted a judge to rule on whether he was required to comply with a House subpoena to testify in the impeachment inquiry.
Judge dismisses impeachment suit from ex-White House aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from a former White House official...
Seattle Times - Published

Federal Judge Dismisses Former White House Aide's Lawsuit Over Congressional Subpoena

The judge found former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman is no longer caught between...
NPR - Published


