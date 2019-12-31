Global  

Naples man Christopher Shanks reported missing

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with dyed black hair and blue eyes.

He has medical conditions that cause family members to be concerned for his safety.
HER FAMILY BELIEVES SHE RAN AWAYFROM HOME AND IS WORRIED ABOUTHER SAFETY.21-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER SHANKSIS ALSO MISSING.HE WAS LAST SEEN SUNDAY ON 29THSTREET NORTHWEST IN NAPLES.HE WAS WEARING CAMO PANTS, ABLACK SHIRT, BLACK GLASSES, ANDHE MAY BE ON A BLACK BIKE.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIO




