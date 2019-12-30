9:30 Sunday

The man suspected of stabbing five people as they gathered inside a rabbi's home in new york, is arraigned on five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Grafton thomas pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and bail has been set at five million dollars.

On sunday, new york governor andrew cuomo said the crime, which occurred saturday night, was the result of intolerance, and evidence of what he called a "cancer" in american politics.

This attack marked the latest incident in a string of ant?

Semitic attacks in the new york city area over the past few weeks.

Developing tonight?

Two people are dead, and a third person is in critical condition tonight, after a gunman opened fire at a church in fort worth, texas.

Around 10 this morning?

A shooter opened fire at the west freeway church of christ.

Witnesses say?

A churchgoer reportedly shot the suspect.

Its being said?

One person died at the scene of the shooting, and another person died on the way to the hospital.

A third individual is hospitalized in critical condition.

At this time?

The community is rallying behind this act of violence.

"a very tragic day, when anybody in our community suffers, whether it's a community that's next to fort worth, or in fort worth itself.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident.

We'll continue to pray for them and continue to do everything we can for them."

There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect or a possible motive.

Developing tonight?

President trump, going on the attack against democrats, as the standoff over a senate impeachment trial is set to drag into the new year.

Fox news corresponde nt rich edson has more from west palm beach, florida?

Near the president's ma??lago resort.

President trump says he wants to involve former vice president joe biden, and his son hunter, and their conduct in ukraine in any impeachment trial in the senate.

After telling the des moines register yesterday he would defy any subpoena to testify during president trump's impeachment trial, the former vice president joe biden now says he comply with any legitimate order from congress.

He tweeted, quote?

I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial.

That is the point i was making yesterday and i reiterate: this impeachment is about trump's conduct, not mine."

Senior republicans say they want a quick trial?

And subpoenas of the bidens could lead to democrats getting their witnesses?

Like budget director mick mulvaney and former national security adviser john bolton.

Specifics of an impeachment trial are still uncertain.

House speaker nancy pelosi is withholding the articles of impeachment to pressure senate republicans to allow witnesses in a potential trial.

Republicans say impeachment is nothing more than a political charade.

Biggs says: "well, she...she's not guarding the constitution too carefully.

They ran over it for for two and a half years, trying to find something to impeach the president on.

She has a duty to transmit the articles of impeachment that we voted on and get that to the senate."

(reporter on cam tag) the president has returned from an afternoon at trump international golf course.

He's also returned to tweeting, saying speaker pelosi should focus not on impeachment, but on homelessness in her district.

In west palm beach, florida, rich edson, fox news.

New tonight at nine?

Georgia congressman john lewis has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The renowned civil rights leader says he plans to continue serving in the house while he receives treatment?

Which could lead to him missing a few important votes.

Reports show?

Doctors discovered the cancer during a routine visit.

The lawmaker has represented georgia's fifth congressiona l district for over 30 years.

It may look like a new year in new york city?

But officials are taking precaution ahead of tuesdays big event.

We take a trip to times square as they make sure everything is in order for new years eve.

New tonight at nine?

Multicolored confetti rained down on new york's times square as part of the annual test run before the big new year's eve bash.

The test was launched from the top of the marquee of the hard rock cafe as crowds cheered below.

More than one million people are expected to crowd times square on new years eve to watch the crystal ball and countdown to the new year.

Officials say?

The confetti test is done every year to make sure everything is working just right for time squares big event.

"we want to make sure it spins, dances and coats the city with the celebration that's about to come?

Getting ready to ring in 2020."

At midnight on new year's eve, 3,000 pounds (1.5 tons) of confetti will be released.

Thousands of pieces will include wishes submitted by people at the new year's eve wishing wall in times square.

Also new tonight?

Supporters of pete frates are taking one last*chilly plung* for the former college baseball playe?whose battle with lou gehrig disease helped inspire the ??s ice bucket challenge... the even?is in its eighth yea?

And raised money for the "pete frates number 3 fund?

Which helped*pay for his medical bills... he died december ninth after a seven year battle with ?

?s..

He would have turned 35*today... next?

We are days away from 2020?

And we are taking a look at america's economy.

But did trumps ongoing trade war with china help or hurt our nation.

But first... meteorologis t noah alatza will have another look at your forecast?

Next on 44news at 9.

Z3mrgz z16fz y3mrgy y16fy closing out the year in strong shape, thanks to healthy consumer spending, a bustling job market, and continued low interest rates.

But the good news on the economy may be in spite of...not because of...president trump's tariffs.

Fox news corespondent mark meredith has the latest from washington.

A study conducted by the federal reserve examined how tariffs have impacted america's manufacturin g industry.

And the findings match what many economists have predicted.

The report...publi shed monday... says for manufacturer s quote: "results indicate that tariffs have been a drag on employment and have failed to increase output."

The report was released only days after president trump announced a new trade deal between the ?s and china.

The text of the trade deal has not yet been released to the public.

Economists are also monitoring holiday shopping sales.

A report out this week from mastercard spending plus?

Appears to show consumers had cash to burn...especia lly online.

The company reports holiday retail sales increased 3.4 percent.

And online shopping was up double digits this year...compar ed to a year ago.

Navarro says: "now that the american economy is by far the best place to be, investment's gonna boom, so on the basis of that i'm lookin', i'm lookin' at a great year."

President trump continues to point to the stock market's gains as proof the economy is red hot.

But experts say there is some uncertainty about what lies ahead in 2020.

Akers says: "one question is whether or not the relatively low rates...interest rates... that we have right now from the federal reserve will actually result in an increase in business spending that would reflect more confidence coming from the business side of things."

The debate over trade is expected to roll into the new year also.

As the senate will debate a new trade deal between the ?s, canada, and mexico.

The house approved that deal right before christmas.

In washington, mark meredith, fox news.

Also in consumer news?

Secondhand apps like letgo are causing new concerns after several reports of stolen items. the app is seeing an increase in reports of people purchasing items like electronics?

Then after taking them home?

Realizing the item has been stolen.

A spokeswoman for letgo says while they ban the seller from the platfor?

They are*no* in the position to issue refunds.

Letgo's policy states it's*you* responsibility to make sure your sale is lega?

But consumers say?

It's almost impossible to do your research on stolen items without a national database.

The indiana hoosiers were looking to prove the worth of their flawless no?

Conference record... however some nasty hogs tested them tonight in bloomington.

Plus we'll see if the titans could seal the deal on an ??l playoff... 44 sports is next.

With wins in eleven of their first twelve games ... indiana basketball is looking every bit a contender in the big ten conference.

.......... the hoosiers got one more ou?o?

Conference tun?up before the league schedule begins in earnest... with arkansas in bloomington tonight.

This one was a lo?scoring affair early... knotted at 12 ... arkansas starts to attack the paint... mason jones with the drive... and announces the banks are open... razorbacks take the lead.

...............just before intermission... indiana starts to build a bulge...trayce jackso?davis gets the rock and throws down the ?

Hand slam... indiana leads by 5 at the break.

................in the 2nd half.... the hoosiers begin to step on the gas... devonte green.... off the screen... buries the top of the key 3... indiana's up 9.

.................but in the end... the razorbacks were too strong from beyond the arc... mason jones leading the way with 21 points... 6 rebounds... and 6 assists.

As arkansas shocks the hoosiers late ... 7?67.

Staying in the big ten... the pr?season big dogs from ohio state had their chained yanked by west virginia this afternoon in cleveland.

............ down two in the 2nd half... the mountaineers get a boost fromemmit matthews jr... who gets the battle and the bucket... he would make 3 the hardway... and ??u is back out in front.............. later it's derek culver taking over in the paint... leading to the basket....keepi ng the mountaineers in the lead.

..........in the end ... miles mcbride would provide the dagger... hitting the floater from the wing... he had 21 for the game.

West virginia wins a shocker... 6?59 to the ??l... where a colts season that was shor?

Circuited first by the unplanned retirement of andrew luck... then by a disastrous fou?game losing skid... came to a merciful end this evening in jacksonville.

To jacksonville... we pick it up in the 2nd quarter... colts lead it 1?6... gardner minshew threads the needle to keelan cole for a 1?yard scoring strike... jaguars take a 1?10 lead.

...........however indy's bac?t?

Back thousan?

Yard rusher marlon mack takes the lead back with an ?

Yard touchdown... his 2nd of the game makes it 1?13 colts.

................we move to the 3rd quarter... indy still up 4 ... minshew finds ryquell armstead for the ?yard touchdown... ?point conversion makes it 2?20 jags.

..............colts look to respond... jacoby brissett drops back... takes a big hit from yannick ngakoue... calais campbell recovers the resulting fumble... and takes it 8 yards for a touchdown.

And indy's down 3?20.

The jags would tack on another late ?d... indy falls 3?20.

Elsewhere... the titans could clinch an improbable wildcard berth today... if they could take out the texans in the lonestar state.

............... knotted at 7 in the 2nd quarter... ryan tannehill buys time and finds mycole pruitt for a short scoring strike... 1?7 tennessee........ ........ that's the way it stays until the 3rd quarter... when the titans turn derrick henry loose near the goal line... and the ??l's second leading rusher delivers... making it 2?7.

............. late in the game... henry passes nick chubb for the rushing title...on this 53 yard touchdown scamper.

Titans clinch a wildcard spot, winning 3?14.

The chiefs had a chance to earn a first week bye... if they could take care of business against the chargers at home... and get some help.

............. easier said than done... ?

A leads it 1?10 ... when kansas city's micole hardman decides to take matters into his own hands... or legs... racing 10?yards on the kick return... putting the chiefs in the lead.

..............later... damien williams takes the rock.... defies the charger front wall... then puts on a sprinting show of his own... racing 84 yards... and giving ?c some breathing room.

And the chiefs do their part ... winning 3?21.

With ?c's victory... the patriots had to beat the lowly dolphins to avoid playing on wildcard weekend.

............... patriots trail 2?17 in the 4th quarter... but "tom terrific" tom brady appears to save the day... hitting james white on a screen... and 13 yards later ... new england is out in front.

..........less than 30 seconds to go... ryan fitzpatrick works his "fit?magic"... hitting mike gesicki for the gam?

Winner.

Dolphins win 2?24... patriots drop to the 3rd seed, and will have play in the wild card round for the first time in a decade.

Over in the ?

?c... the cowboys needed a victory and an eagles loss to bac?

In to the playoffs.

............we pick it up in the 3rd quarter... dallas leads 2?13... dak prescott adds to that pad... finding a leaping michael gallup for the short scoring strike... another look shows gallup defying gravity to get both feet down in bounds... cowboys up 2?13.

..................later in the frame... prescott goes back to the well... and again gallup laughs at newton's law of gravity... staying upright and racing 32 yard for the score............... dallas wins 4?16 so the eagles had to knock off the giants to seal the deal on the ?

?c east crown.

............ however the ?men had their own ideas... early 3rd quarter... saquon barkley gets the handoff and takes off for the 68 yard touchdown... knotting the game at 17.

...............howev er in the 4th... philly pulls away... new york's daniel jones fumbles a low snap... and it all goes downhill from there... as the ball is sent backwards... and the eagles recover setting up the eventual gam?winning score.

The eagles clinch the ??

C east title... 3?17.

The packers looked to lock up the 2 seed and coveted playoff bye... against the lions in detroit.

............ still they find themselves down 1?3 in the 3rd quarter ..that's when aaron rodgers goes to work... first finding davante adams for a 2?yard touchdown...... .........then connecting with allen lazard for a 2?yard score touchdown... knotting the game at 20.

.............finally with 3 seconds left in regulation ... mason crosby boots the 3?yard gam?winner.

Packers clinch a 1st round bye with a 2?20 win.

And that's all the action i have for you tonight..

We will be right back..

After this quick timeout.

Five years ago, i had psoriasis everywhere.

My skin hurt, i felt gross.

But then i started cosentyx and i haven't really had to think about it.

Real people with psoriasis... look and feel better with cosentyx.

Don't use if you're allergic to cosentyx.

Before starting get checked for tuberculosis.

An increased risk of infections and lowered ability to fight them may occur.

Tell your doctor about an infection or symptoms if your inflammatory bowel disease symptoms develop or worsen... or if you've had a vaccine or plan to.

Serious allergic reactions may occur.

Ask your dermatologist about cosentyx.

World record for the largest portrait made of coffee cups, replicating the famous king tut.

The event was held at grand egyptian museum on saturday which is the museum that houses the sarcophagi and the treasured collection of king tut's tomb.

Organizers say the execution of the portrait took nearly 12 hours and more than ?

Thousand cups.

In order to fulfill the guinness requirements.

..

The cups of coffee will be distributed on thousands of workers at the site of the grand egyptian museum in order not to waste the resources put into the portrait.

Wow.

Cool!

Neat!

Thanks for joining us tonight on 44news at nine.

Don't forget