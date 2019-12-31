Global  

Year In Review

Top 5 stories of 2019
Year In Review

The crash.- - a community in mourning after a- long-time biloxi police officer- is- killed in the parking lot of th- biloxi police station's - headquarters-just one of severa- stories that made - national headlines, but more- importantly,- moved us to tears and other - emotions here in south- mississippi - this year.- news 25 today producer porsha - williams gives us a look- back at the top five local- stories of 2019.- quick!- - top stories of 2019:- as we head into 2020, here's a- look back at the top five - stories - of 2019-mattress mack lands the- number 5 spot.

The houston, - texas furniture chain store - - - - owner placed a history-making - bet, with an initial wager of - $3.5million dollars at the- draft kings sports book at the- scarlet pearl casino in - d'iberville that his home team,- the houston astros, would - win the world series.

In all, - mack had more than 6 million- dollars riding on the final gam- of the series, but his astros - came up short, and mattress mac- - - - lost, but he proved to be a goo- sport in the long run, praising- the d'iberville casino- for taking his bet and staying- loyal to his houston astros.- coming in at number four-the- shooting death of long-time - biloxi police officer robert- mckeithen.

South mississippians- reeled in shock, stunned to hea- that mckeithen had been gunned- down in the parking lot of the- biloxi police department's- headquarters on porter avenue - just before midnight on - sunday, may 5th.

Thousands of - people and law enforcement- from throughout the nation- turned out for officer- mckeithen's visitation and- funeral procession on - may 13th.

An indictment was - handed down in late november- on darian atkinson, the teenage- charged with- capital murder in mckeithen's - death.

Meanwhile, the - community continues to show - support for mckeithen's - surviving family and fellow law- enforcement.- and the nation's second-to- - ranking politician rings- in at number three.

Vice- president mike pence visited th- mississippi gulf coast on - november 4th, in a last minute- push to rally support for - republicans in the state's- november 5th general election.- the vice president's- visit to biloxi took center - - - - stage at the mississippi coast- coliseum just one year after a- visit from the president- - - - himself in november of 2018.

An- speaking of elections and - politics, the state's november- 5th general election comes in a- the number 2 spot for top - stories of 2019.

You may- remember we took you to the - neshoba county fair as- candidates battled in out at- the historic philadelphia,- mississippi fairgrounds just- days before election day.

- republican gop candidate tate - reeves edged out long-time stat- attorney general jim hood - to be mississippi's next- governor.

- and topping our news for 2019 - legalized lottery ticket- - - - sales.- less than two months ago, after- much anticipation and - wrangling, mississippi- businesses got the green light- to sell scratch off lottery - tickets for the first time ever- in- state history on monday,- november 25th.

South mississipp- state senator philip moran- introduced the lottery bill tha- would eventually legalize the - sell of lottery - tickets here in the magnolia- state.

Proceeds will help fund- education and infrastructure- projects.

Powerball and - megamillion tickets will go on- sale here in mississippi- starting on january 30th.

- for news 25 today, porsha - williams.



