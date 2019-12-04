Beware of misleading phone calls

Of year when you might be getting a lot phone calls.

That's why the federal trade commission is warning people to beware of callers asking for personal information.

We caught up with eric carman who sometimes gets this misleading calls.

He says it can be hard to tell if the person on the other line is who they say they are.

He advises if you're unsure to just hang up. "Folks try and sell me an extended warranty on a vehicle that i already own. My vehicle name brand year, mileage, vehicle identification number and in each of those cases i hang up.

Officials say you should never give out personal information over the phone.

And if or when you do receive a phone call like that you're asked to report it to the federal trade commission.