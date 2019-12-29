One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure."





You Might Like

Tweets about this nick RT @SkyNews: Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/IgW7tXXDzw 20 seconds ago Maggie Winter (Humbug) First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples to take place 🤨🙄 https://t.co/kLe4YPoxDr 2 minutes ago Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - COUPLES MAKE HISTORY IN FIRST MIXED SEX CIVIL PARTNERSHIPS - The law came into effect today.... 3 minutes ago Abira N Khalid ‘Rebecca and Charles – along with many of those becoming civil partners today – chose it because they disagreed wit… https://t.co/RABUOYvWqp 15 minutes ago Bailiwick Express UK Couples make history in first mixed-sex civil partnerships | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/8a0JUDBuel 17 minutes ago Global Analytica Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/nN2x2OU8av 18 minutes ago 🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Civil partnerships: Mixed-sex couples make history https://t.co/ZndwttAyVU @SkyNews https://t.co/z3ia3F8xRB 18 minutes ago Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SKY NEWS " Civil partnerships: Mixed-sex couples make history https://t.co/mx2iQrWxzg " | @SkyNews https://t.co/Y0EpvJtPPY 19 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published 3 hours ago Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:14Published 2 days ago