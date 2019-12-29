One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies
The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure."
One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies
The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure."
You Might Like
Tweets about this
nick RT @SkyNews: Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/IgW7tXXDzw 20 seconds ago
Maggie Winter (Humbug) First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples to take place
🤨🙄 https://t.co/kLe4YPoxDr 2 minutes ago
Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - COUPLES MAKE HISTORY IN FIRST MIXED SEX CIVIL PARTNERSHIPS - The law came into effect today.... 3 minutes ago
Abira N Khalid ‘Rebecca and Charles – along with many of those becoming civil partners today – chose it because they disagreed wit… https://t.co/RABUOYvWqp 15 minutes ago
Bailiwick Express UK Couples make history in first mixed-sex civil partnerships | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/8a0JUDBuel 17 minutes ago
Global Analytica Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/nN2x2OU8av 18 minutes ago
Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published