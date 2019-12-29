Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK's first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country's first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people's special day "especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK's first same sex marriage at Camden's register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.He said: "It was a very simple signing of the register with the couple chosing one of our smallest rooms, but it was a very historic moment."It is a real honour to be doing the first same sex marriage and then one of the first mixed sex couple partnerships."And it is a real honour to be a part of people's special day, especially when they have had to fight for the legal right."I was the registrar of one of the first same saved marriages in March 2014, I was a registrar at Camden at the time where I did one at midnight."And today, Charles and Rebecca signed the register on the first morning of the new legislation so that is a great pleasure."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

nick48752662

nick RT @SkyNews: Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/IgW7tXXDzw 20 seconds ago

1maggiewinter

Maggie Winter (Humbug) First civil partnerships for mixed-sex couples to take place 🤨🙄 https://t.co/kLe4YPoxDr 2 minutes ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - COUPLES MAKE HISTORY IN FIRST MIXED SEX CIVIL PARTNERSHIPS - The law came into effect today.... 3 minutes ago

KhalidAbira

Abira N Khalid ‘Rebecca and Charles – along with many of those becoming civil partners today – chose it because they disagreed wit… https://t.co/RABUOYvWqp 15 minutes ago

BailiwickUK

Bailiwick Express UK Couples make history in first mixed-sex civil partnerships | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/8a0JUDBuel 17 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex couples celebrate union https://t.co/nN2x2OU8av 18 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Civil partnerships: Mixed-sex couples make history https://t.co/ZndwttAyVU @SkyNews https://t.co/z3ia3F8xRB 18 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SKY NEWS " Civil partnerships: Mixed-sex couples make history https://t.co/mx2iQrWxzg " | @SkyNews https://t.co/Y0EpvJtPPY 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place [Video]First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership [Video]Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.