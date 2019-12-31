Global  

'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader

'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader

'Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly’s anti-CAA resolution': Cong leader

Congress leader Arif Khan said Maharashtra should follow Kerala Assembly's resolution against CAA.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act.
