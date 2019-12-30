Global  

Malaika parties with sister Amrita in Goa ahead of New Year

While several Bollywood celebs are flying out of India on vacation to usher new year, Fitness diva Malaika Arora chose to celebrate her New Year with her sister Amrita Arora in the country itself.

Both are sisters are spending their holidays chilling in Goa with their closed ones.
Pic: Malaika parties in Goa with sister Amrita

While a lot of celebs jetted off to exotic foreign locations to ring in their new year celebrations,...
IndiaTimes - Published


