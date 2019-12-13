Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka -- and who should they bump into but Priyanka Chopra, who is in the Capital city Nassau with family.

Priyanka's pop star husband Nick Jonas and his brothers had a yearend concert gig lined up, and the Khurranas were guests at the electric do.