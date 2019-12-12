The Most Popular Google Searches of 2019

From Area 51 raids to Lil Nas X’s "Old Town Road," Google has rounded up its ‘2019 Year In Search.’.

Here are 2019’s top 10 Google searches in the United States.

10.

Jussie Smollett.

9.

IPhone 11.

8.

‘Game of Thrones’.

7.

‘Avengers: Endgame’.

6.

Luke Perry.

5.

Antonio Brown.

4.

Hurricane Dorian.

3.

Nipsey Hussle.

2.

Cameron Boyce.

1.

Disney+