23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Dec. 31

TO MAKE SURE EVERYONE ENJOYS THESTART OF 20-20 IN A SAFE WAY.WE'LL TELL YOU WHAT AUTHORITIESARE SAYING AHEAD OFTHE BIG NIGHT.NEED A PLACE TO RING IN THE NEWYEAR?WE'LL TELL YOU THE VARIOUSEVENTS HAPPENINGAROUND KERN COUNTY.GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M..

I'M MIKE HART.AND I'M ALYSSA FLORES.WE HAVE A DENSE FOG ADVISORY FORTHE VALLEY THIS MORNINGAND A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY FORTHE TEHACHAPIREGION.

THOUGH WIDESPREAD FOGISN'T FORMING, WE AREWATCHING CONDITIONS CLOSELY THISMORNING WITHCLEARING SKIES MID-DAY AND ABOVEAVERAGE TEMPERATURESUNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIESEXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON.

SOFROM THE 30S THIS MORNING TO THEUPPER 50S LATER TODAY, THEVALLEY ENJOYS MODERATE AIRQUALITY AS WE GET READY TORING IN THE NEW YEAR.

THERE ISNO WOOD BURNINGPERMITTED UNLESS YOU HAVE AREGISTERED DEVICE TODAY.AND KEEP IN MIND, YOU'LL NEED TOGRAB YOUR COATS IF YOU'REHEADING OUT TONIGHT, AS WE'LLFALL TO 44 DEGREES INBAKERSFIELD AT MIDNIGHT AS 2020BEGINS!MANY WILL BE CELEBRATING AS THECLOCK STRIKES MIDNIGHTTHIS NEW YEARS...AND BAKERSFIELD POLICE AREPLANNING TO BE OUT IN FULLFORCE DURING ONE OF THEIRBUSIEST HOLIDAYS OF THE YEAR."THERE WILL BE EXTRA OFFICERSOUT FORTHE PATROL FUNCTIONS, AS FAR ASRESPONDING TO CALLS FOR SERVICEOR ANY KIND OF ACTIVITIES GOINGON THERE.

AS WELL AS INCREASEDNUMBEROF TRAFFIC UNIT FOR TRAFFICENFORCEMENT, DUI SAFETY."THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS D-U-I'S ARE ABIG REASON..

AND EVEN IF YOU'RESOBER..

YOU SHOULD KEEP YOUREYES PEELED AND REPORT IT RIGHTAWAY.HOWEVER..

ONE OF THE MOST COMMONCALLS THAT OFFICERSRESPOND TO THIS TIME OF YEAR..IS HOUSE PARTIES."PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL TO YOURNEIGHBORS AS FAR AS IF YOU AREGOING TO HOLD AN EVENT.

IT MIGHTNOT BE A BADIDEA TO GO AROUND AND TOUCH BASEWITH YOUR NEIGHBORS TO LETTHEM KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON.

A LOTOF PEOPLE DON'T STAY UP UNTILMIDNIGHT, DON'TSTAY UP UNTIL 2, 3 A.M.

BECURTIOUS TO ONE ANOTHER ASYOU'RE GOING FORWARD."AND IF ANYONE NEEDS TO REPORT ASUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER -CALL BPD AT 327-71-11 OR 9-1-1IN AN EMERGENCY SITUATION.STARTING TODAY AT 6 P.M., TRIPLEA WILL BE OFFERING THEIR ANNUALTIPSY TOW SERVICE FOR NEW YEARSEVE.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS MOREON WHAT THE SERVICEOFFERS AND WHAT IT DOESN'T.GOODMORNING,IF YOU PLAN ON HEADING OUT FORNEW YEARS EVE IT'S IMPORTANT TOPICK A DESIGNATED DRIVER OR PLANTO USE RIDESHARING SERVICE.HOWEVER, IF YOU FIND YOURSELFINTOXICATED WITH YOUR CAR, AAAISOFFERING THEIR TIPSY TOW SERVICEFOR THE 24TH YEAR IN AROW.ACCORDING TO CHP, LAST NEWYEAR'S EVE 17 PEOPLE DIED AND290 WERE INJURED ON CALIFORNIAROADWAYS BECAUSE OF ALCOHOLINVOLVED CRASHES."THERE ARE SOME RESTRICTIONS TOUSING THE TIPSY TOW PROGRAM ITIS JUST A ONE TIME IT EXCLUDESRIDES FORPASSENGERS FOR UP TO 7 MILES ANYADDITIONAL MILAGE THE DRIVERSHOULDPAY THE TOW DRIVERS REGULARRATE"THE SERVICE IS ONLY AVAILABLEFROM 6 P.M.

TODAY TO 6 A.M.TOMORROW.LIVE IN BAKERSFIELD, DANIELAGARRIDO, 23 ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.AND, THERE ARE PLENTY OF OTHERWAYS TO CELEBRATE THECOUNTDOWN TO 20-20.YOU CAN ENJOY A 4-COURSE DINNER,CHAMPAGNE TOAST AND TWOLIVE BANDS AT THE CRYSTAL PALACETONIGHT.TICKETS ARE 65 TO 75 DOLLARS PERPERSON.DOORS OPEN AT 7 AND DINNER ISSERVED UNTIL 8-45.IF YOU JUST WANT TO ENJOY THEMUSIC AND DANCING, YOU CANPURCHASE A TICKET FOR 35-DOLLARS WHICH DOES NOTINCLUDE DINNER... YOU CAN GET INSTARTING AT 8-45.TO MAKE A RESERVATION YOU CANCALL 328-7560.IF YOU WANT TO HEAD INTO THEFUTURE BY ENJOYING THEPAST YOU MAY WANT TO CHECK OUTTHE MARK IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD.THE RESTAURANT IS HOSTING AROARING 20'S NEW YEARS EVEPARTY.

20'S ATTIRE ISENCOURAGED.THERE WILL BE THEMED DRINKS LIKETHE MANHATTAN, BEESKNEES AND MORE.COVER CHARGE IS 25-PER PERSONAND INCLUDES AN APPETIZER BARAND CHAMPAGNE TOAST AT MIDNIGHT.UPTOWN SWING WILL BE PLAYINGMUSIC LATER IN THE NIGHT.FOR RESERVATIONS, CALL 322-7665.AND THIS ONE IS FOR THE LITTLEONES... THE NON-PROFIT"VILLAGERS INC.

IS HOSTING AKIDS NEW YEAR'S EVE, PARENT'SNIGHTOUT.YOU CAN REGISTER FOR THIS EVENTONLINE.

THE GROUP PROMISES TOFEED THE KIDS, PLAY WITH THEMAND KEEP THEM ENTERTAINED WHILEPARENTS ENJOY THEIRNIGHT OUT.KIDS STAY THE NIGHT AND AREPICKED UP THE NEXT DAY BY 10A-M.WE HAVE A LINK TO REGISTER AND ALIST OF ALL OF THE EVENTSGOING ON AROUND TOWN ON OURWEBSITE RIGHT NOW ATTURN TO 23 DOT COM.YOU CAN RING IN THE NEW YEAR ONTHE ICE..

BY CLOSING DOWN20-19 IN CONDORSTOWN -- AS THEGUYS TAKE ON THE ONTARIOREIGN.THE CONDORS ARE COMING OFF TWOWINS OVER THE WEEKEND --BEATING THE STOCKTON HEAT 4 TO 3DURING 23ABC NIGHT ATMECHANICS BANK ARENA -- THEN A7-TO-5 WIN IN SAN JOSE ONSUNDAY.THIS SPECIAL NEW YEAR'S EVEPARTY AGAINST THE REIGN HAS ANEARLY PUCK DROP -- AT 5 P-MTONIGHT.YOU CAN ENJOY THE GAME AND RINGIN THE NEW YEAR WITH 5DOLLAR MARGARITAS AND 2 DOLLARSODAS.CALLING ALL DAREDEVILS!YOU ARE INVITED TO MAKE A SPLASHIN THE NEW YEAR... AND JOINTHE POLAR BEAR CLUB.IT'S ALL GOING DOWN JANUARYFIRST - THAT'S TOMORROW-- ATTHE MCMURTREY AQUATIC CENTER ON'Q' STREET IN DOWNTOWNIF YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT THEPOLAR BEAR CLUB -- IT'S WHEREPEOPLE CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR BYJUMPING INTO APOOL WITH ICY WATER.DURING THE PLUNGE -- PEOPLE CANCHOOSE TO GO DOWN THEWATER SLIDE OR JUMP IN THEPOOL..

THEN SWIM 25 YARDS.AFTERWARD..

YOU CAN WARM UP BYENJOYING SOME HOT CHOCOLATE.EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO GOWATCH..

AND IF YOU'D LIKE TOJUMP IN..

IT'S FOR AGES 7 ANDUP!TICKETS ARE JUST 5 DOLLARS..

ANDIT BEGINS AT 11-A-M TOMORROW -ON NEW YEAR'S DAY.AS WE RING IN THE NEW YEAR -- WEHAVE A PROGRAMMINGALERT FOR YOU.ON NEW YEAR'S DAY OUR MORNINGSHOWS WILL BE SLIGHTLYDIFFERENT.TOMORROW MORNING, 23 A-B-C NEWSWILL BE ON FROM 4-30 AMUNTIL 6 A-M.THEN GOOD MORNING AMERICA WILLAIR FROM 6 A-M AND 8 A-M.IMMEDIATELY AFTER WE WILL KICKOFF COVERAGE OFTHE 131ST ANNUAL TOURNAMENT OFROSES PARADE.AND FOLLOWING THE PARADE IT WILLBE FOOTBALL...COVERAGE OF THE CITRUS BOWLBEGINS AT 10 A-M.THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES AREBATTLING AGAINST THE ALABAMACRIMSON TIDE.BECAUSE OF THAT, WE WILL NOTHAVE A NEWSCAST AT 11A-M.YOU CAN CATCH ALL OF THE LATESTNEWS STORIES LATERTHAT NIGHT ON 23 A-B-C NEWS AT 5AND 6 AND RIGHT HERE ON 23 A-B-CNEWS AT 11.A LOCAL DONOR FAMILY WILL SOONBE RECOGNIZED AT THE 20-20 ROSEPARADE IN HONOR OF AN 8-YEAR-OLD- WHO PASSED AWAY FROM ABRAIN TUMOR.EACH YEAR -- JJ'S LEGACY ANDDIGNITY HEALTH HONOR THE GIFTOF LIFE IN OUR COMMUNITY THROUGHTHE LEGACY OF HUMANKINDESSAWARD.LAST MONTH - THE FAMILY OFNATHAN NICKOLAS STREET WASRECOGNIZED AS A RECIPIENT OF THEAWARD.NATHAN WAS 7 YEARS OLD WHEN HEWAS DIAGNOSED WITHA TUMOR THAT STARTED IN THEBRAIN STEM.AND, DESPITE ALL EFFORTS -NATHAN PASSED AWAY FROM THEDISEASE AT AGE 8 AFTER A13-MONTH BATTLE.

HIS PARENTSCHOSE TO DONATE HIS TUMOR TISSUETO RESEARCHWHERE A LIVE CELL LINE WASESTABLISHED.THE CELL LINE HAS BEEN SHAREDAMONG DOCTORS WORLDWIDE.THE FAMILY WILL BE HONORED ONTHE "DONATE LIFE FLORA-GRAPHFLOAT" DURING THE ROSE PARADETOMORROW.THE THEME OF THE 2020 ROSEPARADE IS "THE POWER OF HOPE."RINGING IN A NEW YEAR -- MEANSNEW RESOLUTIONS,NEW LAWS AND NEW REQUIREMENTS.ONE THAT THE CALIFORNIADEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLESWANTS TO REMIND PEOPLE ABOUT ISHAVING A REAL I-D.STARTING OCTOBER 1, 2020 -- ANYPERSON WHO PLANS TO FLY WITHINTHE U-S OR ACCESS FEDERALLYSECUREFACILITIES AND MILITARY BASESWILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE A REALID-- OR OTHER FEDERALLY APPROVEDDOCUMENT SUCHAS A U.S. PASSPORT.IF YOU'RE HEADING INTO THE D-M-VTO APPLY FOR A REAL I-DYOU'LL NEED THE FOLLOWING ITEMS.AN IDENTITY DOCUMENT -- SUCH ASA VALID PASSPORT ORORIGINAL BIRTH CERTIFICATE.A DOCUMENT WITH THE ENTIRESOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER VISIBLE--SUCH AS AN ORIGINAL SOCIALSECURITY CARD OR W-2 FORM.TWO HARD COPY DOCUMENTS SHOWINGCALIFORNIARESIDENCY -- LIKE A UTILITY ORCELL PHONE BILL -- BANKSTATEMENT -- OR MORTGAGE BILL.WE HAVE MORE INFORMATION ON WHATYOU NEED TO GET A REAL I-DON OUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.IF YOU'RE LOOKING AT CLOSING OUT2019 ON THE SLOPES --YOU CAN HEAD OUT TO ALTA SIERRATODAY.THE SKI RESORT POSTING PICTURESON SOCIAL MEDIA -- SHOWING SOMEFRESH SNOW THAT WILL ALLOW IT TOBE OPENTODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND.ACCORDING TO THE ALTA SIERRA WEBSITE -- THE SKI RESORT HASGOTTEN FOUR INCHES OF FRESH SNOWTHE LAST TWO DAYS -- AND34 INCHES THE LAST WEEK.THIS ALSO MEANS YOU'LL NEEDCHAINS IF YOU WANT TO GET UPTHERE.THE SKI RESORT WILL BE OPENTHROUGH SUNDAY -- THEN EVERYWEEKEND AND SCHOOL HOLIDAYSTHERE AFTER.