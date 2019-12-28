Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site

- this just into our newsroom...- biloxi police have made an- arrest in connection with - a reported fire near the 16-- hundred block of beach- boulevard yesterday.- upon arrival, officers- discovered a christmas tree - recycling site actively on fire- biloxi firefighters extinguishe- the fire.

- fortunately no one was injured,- but after an investigation- into the incident, biloxi polic- arrested a biloxi man, chance - ray - mayberry, who is charged with - third degree arson.

- mayberry was taken to the - harrison county jail, and his - - - - bond has been