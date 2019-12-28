Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site

Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site

Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biloxi Man Charged with 3rd Degree Arson in Fire at Christmas Tree Recycling Site

- this just into our newsroom...- biloxi police have made an- arrest in connection with - a reported fire near the 16-- hundred block of beach- boulevard yesterday.- upon arrival, officers- discovered a christmas tree - recycling site actively on fire- biloxi firefighters extinguishe- the fire.

- fortunately no one was injured,- but after an investigation- into the incident, biloxi polic- arrested a biloxi man, chance - ray - mayberry, who is charged with - third degree arson.

- mayberry was taken to the - harrison county jail, and his - - - - bond has been




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vigil for man shot by masked gunmen while decorating Christmas tree [Video]Vigil for man shot by masked gunmen while decorating Christmas tree

On Monday, Black on Black Crime Inc. held a vigil for Kevin King, a 36-year-old man who was shot by masked gunman while he was decorating a Christmas tree earlier this month.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 26:36Published

Needy pup helps owner prepare Christmas tree [Video]Needy pup helps owner prepare Christmas tree

Poncho is a thirteen year old rescue dog that lives in Surrey, British Columbia Canada. Rescued from Playa Del Carmen, Mexico as a tiny puppy she has enjoyed a very loving life over the years. Poncho..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.