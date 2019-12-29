Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a round-up of their past year with their 10.6 million followers on Instagram.

It even included moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lillian44653818

Lillian A The Cambridges hint at reconciliation with the Sussexes https://t.co/iKyOtNQ2Xi 1 hour ago

HRHDssCatherine

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge The Cambridges hint at reconciliation with the Sussexes https://t.co/RnX7ZMvCTz via @Femail 2 hours ago

Femail

Daily Mail Femail Sign of a united front? Kate Middleton and Prince William include snaps of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie i… https://t.co/OwSC990jPR 2 hours ago

jennykim

Jenny Kim The Cambridges hint at reconciliation with the Sussexes https://t.co/9AZfi2RzuP via @Femail 2 hours ago

Femail

Daily Mail Femail Sign of a united front? Kate Middleton and Prince William include snaps of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie i… https://t.co/CjHemCyQB1 2 hours ago

mudflapmama

margaret campbell RT @sissywynn: The Cambridges hint at reconciliation with the Sussexes https://t.co/zKAIqeOwFr via @Femail 3 hours ago

Cambfollower1

Cambfollower RT @Murky__Meg: Would the same happen if H&M did this? https://t.co/sv7VJnvD2N 3 hours ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina The Cambridges hint at reconciliation with the Sussexes https://t.co/LtYcflGJuM 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade [Video]UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade

Brexit, Leicester winning the Premier League and Donald Trump are just a few of the memorable stories this decade. Take a look at the biggest stories that happened in the UK and Ireland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published

Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s [Video]Key moments from the royal family’s 2010s

The royal family’s decade has been one of celebration - from weddings, milestones and a jubilee to an abundance of babies. Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch in history, the Duke of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.