Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber and Postmates Sue to Block New CA Gig Worker Law

Uber Technologies and courier services provider, Postmates have reportedly sued the state of California in federal court over a new law that they say is unconstitutional.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Uber and Postmates sue California over gig worker law

It didn't take long for tech companies to take legal action in hopes of thwarting California's gig...
engadget - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeekingAlphaWorldNewsRTTNewsTechCrunch



New Labor Lawsuit [Video]New Labor Lawsuit

Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:48Published

Postmates, Uber File Suit To Block AB 5, Days Before Law Takes Effect [Video]Postmates, Uber File Suit To Block AB 5, Days Before Law Takes Effect

Hundreds of rideshare drivers continued to pick up anxious passengers from the LAX-it lot as the new year looms.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:13Published

