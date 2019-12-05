Global  

Warm Up for Penguins and Pops at Mississippi Aquarium in January

Warm Up for Penguins and Pops at Mississippi Aquarium in JanuaryWarm Up for Penguins and Pops at Mississippi Aquarium in January
Warm Up for Penguins and Pops at Mississippi Aquarium in January

Wxxv >> we are all looking forward to the new year, especially with events like ... penguins and pops coming in january to give us an opportunity to take some pictures with ... our penguin friends ... is live now is vp of animal care and conservation with the mississippi recording rick urba ... and we have my main man flipped with us as well.

How you doing good morning jay leno doing great so was about will ... flip as an african pain ... there.

One of the more ... endangered species pain was found in the world today and the ... other critically endangered and ... mississippi aquarium in ... some other members of the association of zoos and ... princes working together ... for a project ... called safe ... saving animals from extinction ... and african penguin is one of the projects that were working on ... to try to raise money ... to tag african penguins throughout south africa so we can track ... them in ... create ... kind of stop the decline of african penguins of ... yeah and that leads us to liste pops right was about.

That's right, our friends at pop ... others ... graciously ... decided that he'll ask to him ... do ... promotion with african penguins ... and since ... january ... has january 20 is international ... and winword okay ... is a great opportunity for us to really kickoff ... penguins and pops so the three saturdays in ... january the ... january 8 ... i think you go look at really have in this the last three saturdays in january.

Sorry about that and ... will be at ... the st.

Louis bugle ... port and will be ocean springs.

I think it's goal for first ... basing louisville ocean springs where you'll you ... by paying by a pop ... and have the opportunity to get your picture taken with a penguin and it's a fantastic opportunity right ... was always means to put on this and begin raising money so you can have the ... right well this is fantastic because cl does cost a little money to support ... our ... field biologist on south africa ... and to have the opportunity to raise some money and raise ... illness about penguin conservation in the ... you were about ... conservation ... education and community in ... mississippi aquarium so ... wringing all this together having our communities ... for our ... conservation efforts ... and work into the education part about african penguins.

It ... it's a home run all around right and we have ... all of those locations ... ... , there or new screen rick ... whipple flipside




