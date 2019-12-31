Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year.

Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour.

New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash.

There was a huge fireworks display at Sky Tower.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks [Video]Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

2020 Welcomed at Auckland's Sky Tower With Countdown and Fireworks Display [Video]2020 Welcomed at Auckland's Sky Tower With Countdown and Fireworks Display

Footage filmed at the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, shows a dazzling fireworks display to ring in the new year. Thanks to its time zone, New Zealand is the second country to celebrate the new..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.