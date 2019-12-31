New Years on Folly

Was at sugar hill road at hollywood .

First call went out about 11:45 pm last night.

The sheriff's office has been asked if anyone was hurt or arrests made.

>>> almost time for flip-flops to drop at the edge of america.

Brooke schwieters is live at folly beach this morning.

When does this begin?

>> brooke schwieters: the fun begins at 10:00 p.m.

Tonight when festivities start.

As you said, we are typically used to seeing the ball drops at new york city.

At folly beach, what's more appropriate than giant sparkly flip-flops?

That's the name of the game tonight.

Lots of fun expected and the ninth year they've done this.

The brainchild behind this is mayorgibbons wife charlotte.

This is the second pair of flip-flops.

This photo of james and kathy nicklaus shows the original artist of the first pair .

They have died but are now a part of this ongoing tradition.

We are at the local fire station right now and they are a big part of this event.

They raised these 10 foot flip-flops up 75 feet in the air only for them to this and on center street at folly beach to bring in 2020.

>> people from probably nine days old and 95 years old that will behere.

It is good for the businesses .

It is good forthe city .

It is a big family fun thing t .

It's a fun thing.

We all love it.

>> brooke schwieters: folks coming to folly beach can expect live music and fireworks to light the sky.

The beachwill close between 2nd and 4th w.

Starting at noon today until the end of the fireworks .

That is 5000 people that are expected to be shoulder to shoulder here at center street to watch the lipgloss descent