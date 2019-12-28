Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tulsa Club Hotel's First NYE party in decades

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Tulsa Club Hotel's First NYE party in decadesTulsa Club Hotel's First NYE party in decades
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tulsa Club Hotel's First NYE party in decades

BUSINESS."as tulsa club haydays therewere several new years eveparties so we are trying torevive that and relive it."THE TULSA CLUB HOTEL ISHOSTING THE "EMERALD BALL."AFTER THE HOTEL OPENED BACKIN 19- 27, IT CLOSED ALMOST70 YEARSLATER IN 19-94, AND FELLINTO DISREPAIR... UNTILEARLIER THIS YEAR.

IT'S NOWBEEN RESTORED TO ITS FORMERGLORY.

AND THE ART DECOBUILDING AT 5th ANDCINCINNATI-- WHICH OPENEDDURING THE "ROARING 19-20s"IS NOW READY TO HOST THEROARING "20-20s.""we had fight night's herein the 20s and 30s.

Muhammedali fought here, just thehistory that's in thebuilding is something thatis exciting to be a part ofitself, but to come in andsee it for yourself, it'sthis amazing art deco thatwe've refurbished andbrought back to life issomething that will be greatto bring in ther 2020 year."TICKETS FOR THE "EMERALDBALL" START AT 95-DOLLARS.FESTIVITIES BEGIN TONIGHT ATEIGHT.NEW YORK CITY POLICE EXPECTTIMES SQUARE TO BE "THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

local law enforcement increasing patrol for nye [Video]local law enforcement increasing patrol for nye

local law enforcement increasing patrol for nye

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:26Published

What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE [Video]What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE

What to know about setting off fireworks on NYE

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.