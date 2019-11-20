Dow Movers: MRK, IBM

Global  

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Business Machines (IBM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%.

Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 17.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.3%.

Merck & Co is showing a gain of 18.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa (V), trading down 0.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 0.4% on the day.




