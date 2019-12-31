Kansas Cop Resigns Over Fake Claim That McDonald’s Worker Wrote ‘Pig’ on Coffee Cup 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published Kansas Cop Resigns Over Fake Claim That McDonald’s Worker Wrote ‘Pig’ on Coffee Cup A Kansas cop lied about a McDonald's employee writing pig on his coffee cup. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.