Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kansas Cop Resigns Over Fake Claim That McDonald’s Worker Wrote ‘Pig’ on Coffee Cup

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Kansas Cop Resigns Over Fake Claim That McDonald’s Worker Wrote ‘Pig’ on Coffee Cup

Kansas Cop Resigns Over Fake Claim That McDonald’s Worker Wrote ‘Pig’ on Coffee Cup

A Kansas cop lied about a McDonald's employee writing pig on his coffee cup.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Officer Admits He Faked Claim About McDonald’s Coffee Cup Insult

The Kansas police officer resigned after video footage showed that restaurant employees had not...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.