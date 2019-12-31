Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2020 with celebratory fireworks

More than a million people descended onto a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding areas to greet 2020 despite the ongoing wildfire crisis.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Live Updates: Sydney fireworks to go ahead amid deadly bushfires


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldDeutsche Welle


Australia rings in New Year with glittering fireworks at Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney [Australia], Dec 31 (ANI): Spectacular and glittering fireworks were on full display at the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks [Video]Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash. There was a huge..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published

Australia welcomes 2020 with Sydney Harbour firework display [Video]Australia welcomes 2020 with Sydney Harbour firework display

More than a million people descended on a hazy Sydney Harbour and surrounding area to ring in the new year despite the ongoing wildfire crisis ravaging New South Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.