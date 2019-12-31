Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Huge fire rages on coast of Mallacoota

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Huge fire rages on coast of Mallacoota

Huge fire rages on coast of Mallacoota

Footage filmed on December 31 at 1.15pm shows the fire raging off the coast of Mallacoota causing the whole sky to become bright orange.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Huge fire rages on coast of Mallacoota

Footage filmed on December 31 at 1.15pm shows the fire raging off the coast of Mallacoota causing the whole sky to become bright orange.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.