First Cities Ringing In The New Year 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:28s - Published First Cities Ringing In The New Year New Zealand was one of the first nations in the world to welcome 2020, Kim Johnson reports (1:28). WCCO Mid-Morning - December 31, 2019

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alma Angeles RT @EagleNewsHawaii: Cities like Sydney and Auckland will be first to welcome 2020. Others like Beijing, Moscow, Paris, and London will fol… 11 hours ago Eagle News Hawaii-American Samoa(EBC Hawaii-AmSam) Cities like Sydney and Auckland will be first to welcome 2020. Others like Beijing, Moscow, Paris, and London will… https://t.co/hE5FUsCXhR 12 hours ago