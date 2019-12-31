Global  

New Year's Eve Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

On the final day of 2019, expect clear skies and dry conditions, with highs in the 50s.

For New Year's revelers in San Francisco, prepare to bundle up, as temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s to start 2020.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(12/31/19)
