Most Popular Shows Of 2019 On Netflix

OTN Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019 https://t.co/ltQrtaiBic 1 minute ago

Sagnik Ambaly RT @verge: Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019 https://t.co/CiIwVJ58Ti https://t.co/FepMUqy2Pr 1 minute ago

Arun Jeetendra Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019 https://t.co/cglkXT25PB 2 minutes ago

Dirk Strauss Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019 https://t.co/p0TianDvaa 3 minutes ago

Ann Cunniffe RT @WalkerMarcus: Good. The makers of the series forgot that their core audience will be people who actually like the Royal Family and will… 4 minutes ago

Dread Central THE WITCHER & STRANGER THINGS 3 Are Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows of 2019 - https://t.co/PG7YlXA4gA https://t.co/f3MekJVBF3 7 minutes ago