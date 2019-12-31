Male alumni take helm of Project Ballet for holiday break

Global  

Morgan Stillman, Project Ballet studio alumnus and professional dancer, leads open class for current students.
In allen county.

A group of young dancers bring a whole new meaning to "staying on your toes."

Fort wayne's project ballet studio produces some of the most elite male dancers in the country.

Fox 55's mallory beard gives us a look.

1:24some boys dream of playing football, but these young men tackle their sport, on point.

Morgan stillman//project ballet alumnus"we've trained here for several hours a day just like any other sport you woud do and then you keep training your whole life.

I'm still training to this day."

Fort wayne's project ballet provides classes to both girls and boys from preschool to advanced stages.morgan stillman, a project ballet alumnus, leads a packed class today.jayda hazelett//project ballet student"it's really important and it's super special that so many of our alumni are dancing all around the united states.

And it all comes from fort wayne."

Stillman, now a professional ballerino, says his previous coach taught him how to use his masculinity to his advantage.while many remain unaware that male dancers do exist, stillman continues to carry the torch for other ballerinos.

Victor fernandes//student"my two sisters were dancers and going to their performances, i would see the other male dancers and i thought, i wanted to learn how to do that too."many of project ballet students aspire to dance profesionally, so they can live out their dream on pointe.

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.




