Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan

Ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn Flees Trial in Japan

Carlos Ghosn, who was facing trial for financial misconduct in Japan, escaped to Lebanon.

The ex-CEO of Nissan contends he is fleeing "political persecution."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ousted Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon as trial looms in Japan

Ousted Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon as trial looms in Japan
euronews - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsDeutsche WelleFrance 24CBS NewsMotorAuthorityIndiaTimesSeattlePI.comNewsySeattle Times


Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumps Bail, Flees to Beirut

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •AutocarIndiaTimesSeattlePI.comNewsySeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable' [Video]Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon [Video]Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.