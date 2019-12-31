Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Resident in Australian town of Batemans Bay describes "apocalyptic" scenes as sky turns to blazing red

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Resident in Australian town of Batemans Bay describes 'apocalyptic' scenes as sky turns to blazing red

Resident in Australian town of Batemans Bay describes "apocalyptic" scenes as sky turns to blazing red

A resident of Batemans Bay, Australia described Tuesday's scenes which saw the sky turning to blazing red as "apocalyptic".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Resident in Australian town of Batemans Bay describes "apocalyptic" scenes as sky turns to blazing red

A resident of Batemans Bay, Australia described Tuesday's scenes which saw the sky turning to blazing red as "apocalyptic".

In a video filmed near the Hanging Rock evacuation Centre on December 31, Zoe Simmons is heard saying: "The smoke is really bad, it's hard to see, it's hard to see with ash.

The wind changed a couple minutes ago and this happened.

It's apocalyptic.

This is the middle of the day".




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota [Video]Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota

A family of nine was forced to shelter on a boat as wildfires swept through the town of Mallacoota, Australia on Tuesday (December 31). The family evacuated to the town's jetty in the early hours of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises [Video]Australia Fires: Crowds Trapped At Mallacoota As Death Toll Rises

The skies turned red over Mallacoota in Australia on Tuesday as residents and holiday-makers evacuated to the beach to escape approaching bushfires. Further up the coast at Batemans Bay a similar..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.