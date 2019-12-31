Resident in Australian town of Batemans Bay describes 'apocalyptic' scenes as sky turns to blazing red

A resident of Batemans Bay, Australia described Tuesday's scenes which saw the sky turning to blazing red as "apocalyptic".

In a video filmed near the Hanging Rock evacuation Centre on December 31, Zoe Simmons is heard saying: "The smoke is really bad, it's hard to see, it's hard to see with ash.

The wind changed a couple minutes ago and this happened.

It's apocalyptic.

This is the middle of the day".