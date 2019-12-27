Top 3 New Year's Resolutions Every Couple Should Make!



Tweets about this YouDontWant0ProblemsBigFella Ion have any resolutions, but I do vow that in 2020 ima just grab every opportunity that presents itself. I cannot… https://t.co/m7MIK83n8s 3 hours ago Shaun Camp 10 New Year’s resolutions to look after your mental health in 2020. Every year, people make New Year’s resolutions… https://t.co/t0y9ssddDk 13 hours ago Gary Barker @shell_belle1 @shell_belle1 I hope your tears change from sad to happy very soon. It might help if you would sit do… https://t.co/3Cs5vBsnjR 16 hours ago shumee Tired of making resolutions every year and watching them fade away in a couple of weeks? Why not try something diff… https://t.co/yoFxMhe1PT 1 day ago Niyaz New year resolutions are a lie that you make yourself, to look forward to every year and drop out in the first coup… https://t.co/jyhpeqku85 2 days ago Ellis Logan New Year's Goal: Get in shape. Like, really, actually move around. (Not just skiing, that's not cutting it. I mean,… https://t.co/y96qhGZpjV 3 days ago Mortgage Diversity Team Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions, hoping to spark positive change. Chances are, more than… https://t.co/YrBexrmINr 4 days ago Mark Stephenson Every year when we pack away the Christmas decorations, we all write down our resolutions and pack them up with th… https://t.co/4SdByrTqQb 1 week ago