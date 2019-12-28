Festive Cocktails To Ring In The New Year

Michaelann Gillis, bartender with Burger Dive at the recently opened Potluck Food Hall, shares some cocktail inspirations ().



Tweets about this Farm Flavor 2020 is almost here! Ring in the new year with a festive holiday cocktail recipe. 🍾🍸 https://t.co/4XrfMY2NVs https://t.co/NpWuIMkNon 1 hour ago Fawn Gottschalk RT @CranInstitute: Ring in the 20’s with these festive cranberry champagne cocktails from @bonappetit. Happy New Year, everyone! https://t.… 4 hours ago Simplychocolatewhitstable RT @macknade: Looking for some festive drinks inspiration? Head on over to our blog, where @MightyFineThing are taking over with some grea… 9 hours ago The Suburban Ring in the New Year with a beautiful brunch and these delicious brunch cocktails. They're festive and easy to make… https://t.co/OsAiUAYKgw 23 hours ago Yosef Manullang RT @LAPhil: Ring in 2020 in style at Walt Disney Concert Hall! Arrive early and visit our festive NYE lounge for champagne and specialty co… 1 day ago Cranberry Institute Ring in the 20’s with these festive cranberry champagne cocktails from @bonappetit. Happy New Year, everyone! https://t.co/9hWMZ75kzI 1 day ago Macknade Looking for some festive drinks inspiration? Head on over to our blog, where @MightyFineThing are taking over with… https://t.co/ovdaTKmh47 1 day ago Jessica Levinson Get ready to ring in the new year w/ this collection of festive cocktails! https://t.co/nkObJJU3AH #NewYears… https://t.co/ybbTohGDcl 2 days ago