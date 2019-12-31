Global  

New year, new diet: Health experts share advice on achieving a New Year's resolution

2019 is winding down and soon 2020 will be here.

For many of us, the new year means new goals and that might mean changing our eating habits..

But it's not always easy to achieve.
Year.

The new year is right around the corner..

And many of us are making resolutions.

However experts say most resolutions expect unrealistic change..

And are broken within a month of being made.

Healthy eating is one of the top resolutions.

News 10's jordan kudisch is live outside of 5th street nutrition in downtown terre haute.

She spoke with nutritionists and has more on achieving your resolution.

As alia said..

Part of the reason a resolution isn't acheived is because of the sudden change.

Experts say it takes about 66 days to fully adapt to the change.

But there are ways you can achieve your goal this year.

Start by being realistic.

The first way to fall short..

Is by making your goal unattainable.

Plan ahead..

Don't make your goal the day of new years.

Make a pro's and con's list.

Reward yourself..

Track progress..

And most importatly stick to it!

Blake at 5th street says if you want progress.... it starts with realistc and smaller goals!

"people wanna see drastic changes and i think that's not just a lot of people i think that's almost everybody but i think it's more important to set smaller goals and achieve so it gives your body and your mind something to achieve quicker.

" coming up in the next 30 minutes i'll share why making an unrealistic resolution could lead to not obtaining your goal.

Reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.

Monday:




