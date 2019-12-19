Viewers Watched 30 Billion Minutes of 'South Park' in 2019

Viewers Watched 30 Billion Minutes of 'South Park' in 2019.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the series averaged "1.4 million views per episode, including three days of delayed viewing." .

The shocking number of views is reportedly the equivalent of 57,000 years.

The series celebrated the conclusion of its 23rd season on Dec.

11 and was also named the top-rated comedy on cable for the seventh consecutive year.

.

'South Park' debuted on August 13, 1997.

In 1999, the series hit the big screen with the comedy musical, 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.'