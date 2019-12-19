Viewers Watched 30 Billion Minutes of 'South Park' in 2019
Viewers Watched 30 Billion
Minutes of 'South Park' in 2019.
According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,'
the series averaged "1.4 million views per episode,
including three days of delayed viewing." .
The shocking number of views is
reportedly the equivalent of 57,000 years.
The series celebrated the conclusion of
its 23rd season on Dec.
11 and was also
named the top-rated comedy on cable
for the seventh consecutive year.
.
'South Park' debuted on August 13, 1997.
In 1999, the series hit the big screen with the
comedy musical, 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.'