Viewers Watched 30 Billion Minutes of 'South Park' in 2019

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the series averaged "1.4 million views per episode, including three days of delayed viewing." .

The shocking number of views is reportedly the equivalent of 57,000 years.

The series celebrated the conclusion of its 23rd season on Dec.

11 and was also named the top-rated comedy on cable for the seventh consecutive year.

'South Park' debuted on August 13, 1997.

In 1999, the series hit the big screen with the comedy musical, 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.'
