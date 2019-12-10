'They' Named Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year

According to Merriam-Webster, searches for the word have risen 313% in the past year.

The American English dictionary added the nonbinary pronoun to the term’s three other definitions in September.

Over the past year or so, as people have increasingly encountered the nonbinary use, we've seen searches for 'they' grow dramatically.

, Merriam-Webster Senior Editor Emily Brewster.

The dictionary also revealed it had evidence of the word’s usage as a nonbinary pronoun dating back as early as the 1950s.

Other highly searched terms in 2019 include "quid pro quo," "impeach," "crawdad" and "egregious."