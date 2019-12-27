Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holloway ‘couldn’t refuse’ Grimsby job

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Holloway ‘couldn’t refuse’ Grimsby job

Holloway ‘couldn’t refuse’ Grimsby job

Ian Holloway says he ‘couldn’t refuse’ the offer to become the new manager of Grimsby Town and hopes to bring ‘a bit of joy’ the club’s supporters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ian Holloway confirms interest in Grimsby Town job and says he wants to improve the club

Ian Holloway confirms interest in Grimsby Town job and says he wants to improve the clubHolloway was asked about the Grimsby Town job on Quest's EFL highlights show on Sunday night
Grimsby Telegraph - Published

Grimsby Town HAVE held talks with Ian Holloway over manager's job - and he is keen

Grimsby Town HAVE held talks with Ian Holloway over manager's job - and he is keenFormer QPR, Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Bristol Rovers boss is excited at the prospect of managing...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.