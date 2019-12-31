Adorable Puffin Scratches Itch in Never-Before-Seen Footage 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published Adorable Puffin Scratches Itch in Never-Before-Seen Footage Scientists spot a puffin using a stick for an unusual behavior on a remote island in Iceland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this