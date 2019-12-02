French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

The Maison des Bois restaurant sits in the picturesque French countryside, near the Swiss border, offering fois gras and mountain views.

But much to the dismay of chef Marc Veyrat, just two Michelin stars.

Veyrat was so angered by the travel guide's decision to take him down a star in 2019 that he took Michelin to court in an effort to force inspectors to justify their move.

He said the only explanation he was given for the change was an allegation he used English cheddar in a souffle, instead of a traditional French cheese.

Impossible, he claimed.

He wanted the court to force Michelin to prove its inspectors visited his restaurant, and disclose their criteria.

But a French court outside Paris rejected his request on Tuesday (December 31).

A lawyer representing the Michelin Guide said the decision "enshrines the freedom to criticize and enshrines the fact that his grievances were imaginary and unfounded." Reached by phone, Veyrat told Reuters the court "offended me.

I've had enough." Veyrat has said that since losing his third star he's lost sleep and contemplated suicide.

Three stars, the highest rating standard, is the ultimate prize for a chef.