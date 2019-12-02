Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

A French chef who said he contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one of his restaurant's stars on Tuesday (December 31) lost a legal attempt to force the guide's inspectors to justify their decision.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

The Maison des Bois restaurant sits in the picturesque French countryside, near the Swiss border, offering fois gras and mountain views.

But much to the dismay of chef Marc Veyrat, just two Michelin stars.

Veyrat was so angered by the travel guide's decision to take him down a star in 2019 that he took Michelin to court in an effort to force inspectors to justify their move.

He said the only explanation he was given for the change was an allegation he used English cheddar in a souffle, instead of a traditional French cheese.

Impossible, he claimed.

He wanted the court to force Michelin to prove its inspectors visited his restaurant, and disclose their criteria.

But a French court outside Paris rejected his request on Tuesday (December 31).

A lawyer representing the Michelin Guide said the decision "enshrines the freedom to criticize and enshrines the fact that his grievances were imaginary and unfounded." Reached by phone, Veyrat told Reuters the court "offended me.

I've had enough." Veyrat has said that since losing his third star he's lost sleep and contemplated suicide.

Three stars, the highest rating standard, is the ultimate prize for a chef.



Recent related news from verified sources

Hard cheese? French chef loses court case over lost Michelin star

A French chef who said he had contemplated suicide after the prestigious Michelin guide removed one...
Reuters - Published

Marc Veyrat, celebrity chef, loses court case over removed Michelin star

Marc Veyrat sued the restaurant guide but a French court has dismissed his case.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina Creates The Ultimate 49ers Tailgate Experience [Video]Michelin Star Chef Michael Mina Creates The Ultimate 49ers Tailgate Experience

Michelin Star chef Michael Mina brings some delicious food to the set and talks to BAF host Michelle Griego about his ultimate 49ers Tailgate experience featuring some of the Bay Area's most celebrated..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:50Published

Dream Jobs: Michelin Star Chef [Video]Dream Jobs: Michelin Star Chef

Chef Ryan Ratino followed his love of cooking and founded the modern American restaurant, Bresca, in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.