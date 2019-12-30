Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barack Obama Watched These 2019 Movies

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Barack Obama Watched These 2019 MoviesCheck it out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barack Obama Reveals Eclectic Taste in Music with His Favorite Songs of 2019

Every year, former President Barack Obama wraps up the year by revealing the media that kept him...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •geek.comThe AgeDaily Caller


Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and More Stars React to Barack Obama's 2019 "Favorites" Lists

At the end of every year, Barack Obama shares his lists of favorites on social media. From his...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama’s 10 favorite movies of 2019 [Video]Barack Obama’s 10 favorite movies of 2019

Former president Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to reveal his annual end-of-year favorites lists.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:15Published

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019 [Video]Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019

Barack Obama’s 10 Favorite Movies of 2019. Former president Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to reveal his annual end-of-year favorites lists. Alongside his favorite books, music and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.