Antlers with Keri Russell - Official Final Trailer

Antlers with Keri Russell - Official Final Trailer

Antlers with Keri Russell - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Antlers starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T.

Thomas and Graham Greene!

Release Date: April 17, 2020 Antlers is a supernatural horror movie directed by Scott Cooper from a screenplay by C.

Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Cooper.

It is based upon Antosca's short story "The Quiet Boy", which was published in Guernica, and stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.
