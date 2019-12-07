Antlers with Keri Russell - Official Final Trailer
Antlers with Keri Russell - Official Final Trailer
Check out the official final trailer for Antlers starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T.
Thomas and Graham Greene!
Release Date: April 17, 2020
Antlers is a supernatural horror movie directed by Scott Cooper from a screenplay by C.
Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Cooper.
It is based upon Antosca's short story "The Quiet Boy", which was published in Guernica, and stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.
