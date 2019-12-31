Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

An overview of the Batemans Bay evacuation center in Hanging Rock as the NSW bushfire looms in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday (December 31).

"Community meetings will be held in Nundle and Hanging Rock on New Year's Eve to warn residents who would be difficult to move in an emergency about the threat," Tamworth Rural Fire Service Superintendent Allyn Purkiss said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leepace02227709

Lee pace @stevieanntas @mendersby53 @ladyfey12 @murmalerm @MadamS8N @KeathMayes @CoryBooker Nsw. I am okay as I am not in th… https://t.co/IutQxXxAQZ 2 days ago

ninacherie70

Nina Sweet RT @fionacrain: ✅ There are 14 evacuation centres currently open ✅ ⭐️Hanging Rock Sports Club Function Centre (open 8am to 8pm until furth… 2 days ago

ninacherie70

Nina Sweet RT @TheBroaditorium: Recap on the emergency evacuation centres currently open | Eurobodalla LGA&nbsp;Hanging Rock Sports Club Function Cent… 2 days ago

TheBroaditorium

Crotchety & Quavery Recap on the emergency evacuation centres currently open | Eurobodalla LGA&nbsp;Hanging Rock Sports Club Function C… https://t.co/Fzf8nrHyUV 2 days ago

fionacrain

Fiona Crain ✅ There are 14 evacuation centres currently open ✅ ⭐️Hanging Rock Sports Club Function Centre (open 8am to 8pm unt… https://t.co/IyJTZWgbe6 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires [Video]Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center [Video]Water-dropping helicopter waters down NSW fires as it continues to grow near Batemans Bay evacuation center

As fires continue to grow in Batemans Bay, Australia, a fire near the Batemans Bay evacuation center gets watered down by a water-dropping helicopter on Tuesday (December 31). The fire broke out..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.