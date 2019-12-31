Batemans Bay evacuation centre in Hanging Rock during the NSW bushfires

An overview of the Batemans Bay evacuation center in Hanging Rock as the NSW bushfire looms in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday (December 31).

"Community meetings will be held in Nundle and Hanging Rock on New Year's Eve to warn residents who would be difficult to move in an emergency about the threat," Tamworth Rural Fire Service Superintendent Allyn Purkiss said.