Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK’s first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country’s first same sex couple, described today&apos;s moment as &apos;simple but historic&apos;.

Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.

Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people’s special day “especially when they have had to fight for the legal right.“ The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK’s first same sex marriage at Camden’s register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place

BBC Local News: London -- Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin became civil partners in one of the first...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Civil partnerships: 'We're making history, baby'

Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin became civil partners in one of the first mixed-sex ceremonies.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RosWelch1

Ros Welch BBC News - Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place https://t.co/5XNC5Ed0nu 3 hours ago

Espacebeauxarts

Espace beaux arts Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place https://t.co/rpyEKKQN55 3 hours ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Whitley Bay couple among first mixed***civil partners in UK #Newcastle https://t.co/qPF3ry3bxp 4 hours ago

linzisueboo

Lindsay Gordon RT @Kent_Online: Medway councillor @vincemaple and partner to become one of first to have mixed-sex civil partnership... https://t.co/UqVFC… 5 hours ago

andycommons_

Andy Commons RT @LBCNews: The first civil partnership involving a mixed-sex couple in England and Wales has been registered today. https://t.co/qkANRN2… 5 hours ago

quick13

F. Quick RT @itvnews: Couples make history in first mixed-sex civil partnerships https://t.co/wxOdezXAmV https://t.co/lE2OVCjTb8 5 hours ago

Bob_of_Bonsall

Bob of Bonsall we are #The52 This couple have spent five years - and Heaven knows how much money so they can go to a Registry Office and, instea… https://t.co/Vtr4FUUb2F 6 hours ago

fr_jude

fr_jude @charleskeidan @beccasteinfeld 2/ Here is theTelegraph https://t.co/1UGWe4YuLy… Yes. Sure. This is about***not… https://t.co/3CPDKN8TR8 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place [Video]First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership [Video]Heterosexual couples able to register for civil partnership

For the first time ever, hundreds of couples will be able to register as mixed-sex civil partners for the first time in England and Wales.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.