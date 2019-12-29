One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK’s first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country’s first same sex couple, described today's moment as 'simple but historic'.

Rebecca Steinfeld, 38, and Charles Keidan, 43, signed the register of their civil partnership at Kensington and Chelsea register office today after five years of legal battles and three court cases.

Steven Lord said it was a real honour to be a part of people’s special day “especially when they have had to fight for the legal right.“ The registrar of 12 years was also the registrar of the UK’s first same sex marriage at Camden’s register office at a midnight wedding in March 2014.