As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

As bushfires rage, Sydney welcomes the New Year

Thousands gathered in Sydney harbor on Tuesday to watch Australia&apos;s famous New Year&apos;s fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies in nearby coastal towns blood-red.
Victim of bushfire crisis makes moving plea over Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks

Victim of bushfire crisis makes moving plea over Sydney New Year's Eve fireworksAs debate rages over whether to cancel Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks, a woman personally touched...
Sydney mayor defends New Year's fireworks despite protests

Clover Moore said the city's celebrations would "give hope to people" as bushfires rage.
Wildfires trap Australians on beaches for New Years Eve

Sydney held its lavish fireworks display on New Year's Eve, after, down the coast, thousands were left trapped on beaches by raging bushfires. David Doyle reports.

Australia's Prime Minister insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the country's wildfire crisis. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the display would show the world Australia's resilience. Firefighting..

