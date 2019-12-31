Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cooking with leftover champagne

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Cooking with leftover champagne

Cooking with leftover champagne

Don't know what to do with leftover champagne after New Year's Eve?

You can cook with it!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jncorcoran1

John Corcoran What to do with that leftover bubbly? Some ideas - ABC News - https://t.co/X83NLF2SMQ via @ABC 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.