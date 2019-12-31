Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jewish Community Targeted In String Of Attacks In 2019

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Jewish Community Targeted In String Of Attacks In 2019

Jewish Community Targeted In String Of Attacks In 2019

Around the world, anti-Semitic acts reported in 2019 included vandalism, physical and verbal harassment and deadly attacks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy And acts like these are only becoming more common. https://t.co/6Sft1mITLy 2 hours ago

CCADW

Catholic Charities RT @CathStandard: Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory issued a statement, following a string of attacks that have targeted the Jewish community in… 4 hours ago

PattDavy

Davy Patt RT @IndivisibleTeam: We are heartbroken by the attack in Monsey, NY—the latest in a string of violent attacks that have targeted Jewish com… 9 hours ago

PublicAccessPod

PublicAccessAmerica IndivisibleTeam: We are heartbroken by the attack in Monsey, NY—the latest in a string of violent attacks that have… https://t.co/myIAIYNLSV 9 hours ago

CathStandard

Catholic Standard Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory issued a statement, following a string of attacks that have targeted the Jewish commun… https://t.co/97ykV8pB9J 18 hours ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah Stabbings inside a rabbi's home on the seventh day of Hanukkah marked the latest in a string of incidents that have… https://t.co/leNiy2pLPB 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country [Video]SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

SWFL Jewish community reacts to recent anti-semitic attacks in NY, country

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:19Published

Baltimore Jewish Community Centers, Synagogues On Alert After Attacks In New York [Video]Baltimore Jewish Community Centers, Synagogues On Alert After Attacks In New York

A number of attacks on Jewish communities across the country have Baltimore synagogues and community centers on alert.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.