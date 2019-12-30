Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion The couple - who dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - have fuelled speculation they are dating again after Gigi revealed she was cooking one of Zayn's mother Trisha's recipes.

She wrote on Instagram: When Zayn and Gigi were together, the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker admitted he "leans" on Gigi a lot and praised her "super organisation" skills.

He shared:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trendmagazin

trend magazin Gigi Hadid: Liebes-Comeback mit Zayn Malik? #Bella_Hadid #Gerüchte #Gigi_Hadid #LiebesComeback #Zayn_Malik https://t.co/iXk56GPP8B 1 minute ago

Icarusxzquad

khan👑 #Flames🔥🔥 RT @celebstyleth: 11/01/20 Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik จาก NYC https://t.co/uS8Rfjdij8 1 minute ago

VotingForZAYN4

Anoosh RT @ztatus: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik together at his birthday party https://t.co/Sl0mUF8gT2 via @MetroUK 1 minute ago

MissBrittany_93

brittany is rare ♡ RT @MyqueengigiIG: January 11: Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik out in NYC ©️:Backgrid https://t.co/wHQvj6IDwI https://t.co/mbGsh0nnuH 2 minutes ago

MyqueengigiIG

Gigi Hadid Source👸 January 11: Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik out in NYC ©️:Backgrid https://t.co/wHQvj6IDwI https://t.co/mbGsh0nnuH 2 minutes ago

morenaa__98

Lidia RT @SiteDuaLipaBR: Dua Lipa com Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid e Zayn Malik ontem, 11/01, em NYC. https://t.co/axCZUB8WFV 3 minutes ago

BuildACastle_13

Castle🏰 RT @MyqueengigiIG: January 11: Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik out in NYC ©️:Backgrid https://t.co/wHQvj6IDwI https://t.co/LwSVQOKvHr 3 minutes ago

MyqueengigiIG

Gigi Hadid Source👸 January 11: Gigi hadid and Zayn Malik out in NYC ©️:Backgrid https://t.co/wHQvj6IDwI https://t.co/LwSVQOKvHr 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Might Be A Thing Again [Video]Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Might Be A Thing Again

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:00Published

Cooking clues suggest Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are back together [Video]Cooking clues suggest Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are back together

Gigi Hadid has fuelled rumours that she and Zayn Malik are back together after sharing a photo of herself cooking a dish devised by the singer's mum on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.